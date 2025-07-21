Attorney General Bailey Secures Resignation Of Benton County Treasurer After Filing Quo Warranto

July 21, 2025 4:48 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that Benton County Treasurer Richard Renno has resigned from office, following the Attorney General’s filing of a petition for writ of quo warranto seeking his immediate and permanent removal.

“This resignation is a win for the people of Benton County and a step toward restoring public trust,” said Attorney General Bailey. “When public officials violate the law and abandon their duties, I will act decisively to protect Missouri families.”

Attorney General Bailey’s petition outlined disturbing allegations, including Renno’s arrest on felony sex charges involving a minor, use of taxpayer time to engage in predatory behavior, and failure to fulfill statutory duties as the sole employee of the Treasurer’s Office.

In recent history, quo warranto actions brought by the Attorney General’s Office have rarely required a final court order to effect removal, as the evidence of misconduct has often been self-evident. Under Attorney General Bailey’s Office, elected officials who faced quo warranto petitions, such as the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and the Mississippi County Sheriff, chose to resign rather than defend their abandonment of office or alleged criminal behavior in Court. As in those cases, Benton County Treasurer Richard Renno’s resignation follows a clear pattern: when faced with overwhelming evidence and legal accountability, officials who are unfit step down.

“As history shows, corrupt officials faced with overwhelming evidence often choose to resign rather than face removal. That’s exactly what happened here,” concluded Attorney General Bailey.

The Attorney General’s Office will continue to use every legal tool available to root out misconduct in public office and uphold the rule of law across Missouri.

Attorney General Bailey reminds the public that the charges against Renno are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.