XMPro Named Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Generative AI, 2025

Much of the market focuses on AI assistants and chatbots, XMPro has developed true agentic AI systems that autonomously manages complex industrial operations.

We’re proud to be selected by Gartner as a sample vendor in Agentic AI” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, a leading provider of intelligent business operations solutions for asset-intensive industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the Gartner“Hype Cycle™ for Generative AI, 2025” report, published on July 14, 2025.*In our opinion, this recognition reflects XMPro’s pioneering work in developing industrial-grade agentic AI solutions through its APEX (Agent Platform EXperience) and Multi-Agent Generative Systems ( MAGS ) framework.According to the Gartner research, “Agentic AI is an approach to building AI solutions based on the use of one or multiple software entities that are classified, completely or at least partially, as AI agents. AI agents are autonomous or semiautonomous software entities that use AI techniques to perceive, make decisions, take actions and achieve goals in their digital or physical environments.” (1)The report states that “Agentic AI can generate significant business value, when appropriately applied” and “holds the promise to create that value through goal-driven systems by bringing more flexibility, adaptability and higher levels of not only automation but, more importantly, augmentation, further bridging the gap between humans and machines.” (1)XMPro’s APEX platform serves as a comprehensive control room for creating and managing AI-powered industrial agents and teams that operate autonomously in complex operational environments. Unlike traditional AI assistants or chatbots, XMPro’s agentic AI solutions are designed specifically for industrial operations where reliability, safety, and autonomous decision-making are critical.The platform’s Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework enables coordinated decision-making where specialized AI agents collaborate to optimize industrial processes, predict equipment failures, and automate complex operational workflows. XMPro’s agents can perceive real-time operational data, make decisions based on learned patterns and business rules, and take autonomous actions to optimize performance while maintaining human oversight and control.“We’re proud to be selected by Gartner as a sample vendor in Agentic AI,” said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. “While much of the market focuses on AI assistants and chatbots, XMPro has developed true agentic AI systems that can autonomously manage complex industrial operations. Our APEX platform enables organizations to deploy specialized agent teams that can observe, reason, plan, and act to optimize processes, prevent failures, and drive operational excellence in mission-critical environments where traditional automation falls short.”The industrial sector represents a particularly compelling use case for agentic AI, where complex, dynamic operational environments require adaptive, goal-driven intelligence that can respond to changing conditions without constant human intervention. XMPro’s platform addresses this need by enabling the creation of autonomous agent teams that include maintenance specialists, process optimizers, quality monitors, and safety coordinators working together to achieve operational objectives.The report notes that “the increasing complexity and dynamics in environments, goals or execution within business contexts are indicative of a need for more distributed and less deterministic characteristics, which multiagent systems can provide.” (1) XMPro’s industrial focus addresses exactly these challenges, providing agentic AI solutions designed for the complex, safety-critical environments of asset-intensive industries.XMPro’s APEX platform and agentic AI solutions are available immediately for organizations seeking to implement autonomous AI agents in industrial operations, manufacturing processes, and asset management applications.(1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Generative AI, 2025, Arun Chandrasekaran, Leinar Ramos, 14 July 2025.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro provides intelligent business operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and autonomous operations management. The company’s Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines agentic AI with real-time data integration to deliver autonomous operational intelligence and decision-making capabilities. XMPro’s APEX platform enables the creation and management of specialized AI agent teams that can perceive, decide, and act autonomously in complex industrial environments. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.