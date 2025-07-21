Forum selection, death penalty opinions filing Monday

The EpicentRx case is expected to decide whether a forum selection clause is enforceable when a party’s right under California state law to a jury trial for their civil claims would not apply in the exclusive forum identified by the clause.

