Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,540 in the last 365 days.

Midway District’s 30-foot height limit will be restored following California Supreme Court ruling

The state’s highest court has rejected San Diego’s plea to keep intact the 2022 voter-approved ballot measure that removed the 30-foot height limit from the Midway District. Last week, the justices of the Supreme Court of California formally denied the city of San Diego’s petition for review of the appellate court’s ruling, which found that the city illegally put the ordinance before voters without adequately informing them about the environmental impacts associated with taller builders, as required by California’s Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Midway District’s 30-foot height limit will be restored following California Supreme Court ruling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.