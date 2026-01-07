Midway District’s 30-foot height limit will be restored following California Supreme Court ruling

The state’s highest court has rejected San Diego’s plea to keep intact the 2022 voter-approved ballot measure that removed the 30-foot height limit from the Midway District. Last week, the justices of the Supreme Court of California formally denied the city of San Diego’s petition for review of the appellate court’s ruling, which found that the city illegally put the ordinance before voters without adequately informing them about the environmental impacts associated with taller builders, as required by California’s Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA.

