C.A. Revives Claims Against Petroleum Firm Alleging Failure to Warn of Climate Harm

Div. Three of the First District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in finding that California lacks specific personal jurisdiction over Citgo Petroleum Corporation—a subsidiary of the Venezuelan national oil company with headquarters in Texas—as to product liability and other claims asserted against it by state and local governments alleging that its fossil fuels have contributed to significant climate harm.

