California Judicial Council unveils 2025 Language Need and Interpreter Use Study findings

The study, which spans data from fiscal years 2020-2024, revealed a staggering 45% decline in interpreter usage compared to previous years, largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on case filings. Despite this downturn, the landscape is gradually recovering, with over 2.5 million interpretations recorded during the study period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.