Project Rescue world first $10b blockchain fund to empower emergency response globally

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold and radical $10b fund, driven by blockchain-powered funding platform Project Rescue , is on track to revolutionise the financing of disaster and emergency responses around the globe.The Disaster Relief Unification (DRU) Fund delivers an unprecedented solution to a difficult global challenge, enabling investors to contribute to a meaningful cause while engaging in a high-impact financial ecosystem.Project Rescue recognises that reported natural disasters have increased five-fold since the 1970s[1], and these disasters today cost the global economy upwards of US$400b annually[2]. On top of that, millions of lives, businesses and communities are impacted every year by the earthquakes, storms, floods, fire and other natural disasters.The UN notes that for every $1 spent on prevention, the world gains up to $15 in post-disaster recovery benefit[3], so it makes sense to use smart new means like Project Rescue to raise the needed funds.The $10b DRU Fund is a global, blockchain-powered finance protocol that powers the responses for emergencies around the world. It represents revolutionary change to disaster response globally — reveals a future of saving lives that lies in radical collaboration, decentralised infrastructure, and bold innovation.By staking $RESCUE, users fund real-world rescue missions and access a limited Guaranteed Growth Vault – and also doubling their token value in six months through a secure, protocol-backed redemption pool.The Disaster Relief Unification Fund is open to partnerships with governments, NGOs, tech innovators, and blockchain philanthropists who share a vision for a more resilient world.Learn more about Project Rescue: https://www.projectrescue.xyz/ Track Project Rescue on CoinMarketCap Sources[1] Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. https://openknowledge.fao.org/server/api/core/bitstreams/069ceb86-59b2-4b6e-90e0-b7bd26a58c76/content [2] Risk & Insurance. https://riskandinsurance.com/natural-disasters-cost-global-economy-417-billion-in-2024-gallagher-re/ [3] United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction https://www.undrr.org/our-work/our-impact

