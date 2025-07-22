Open Hearts Foundation Launches 2025 Grantmaking Program — The Largest in Its History

Jane Seymour Painting the Iconic Open Heart

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Open Hearts Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 grantmaking program, marking the largest investment in grassroots nonprofits in the Foundation’s 15-year history. With $300,000 committed this year, the Foundation is amplifying support for community-based initiatives that empower those who turn adversity into possibility. Since its founding, Open Hearts Foundation has awarded over $1.9 million in grants. The 2025 grant program builds on this legacy with a focus on lived experience, nimble funding practices, and group-based grantmaking that fosters peer collaboration and exponential impact.Applications opened Monday, July 21, 2025, for the first of two grant cycles this year. This round is focused on nonprofits using arts-based programming as a pathway to healing and mental health support. Past grantees are welcome to reapply, and new organizations are encouraged to join the Open Hearts community.“Our commitment goes far beyond writing a check,” said Sarah Vohland, Executive Director of the Open Hearts Foundation. “We walk alongside our grantees, offering visibility, storytelling, peer learning, and connection to skills-based volunteers and hands-on support. That wraparound investment is what sets us apart—it's how we transform dollars into lasting impact.”“Our grantees are the heartbeat of this movement,” said Jane Seymour, Founder of the Open Hearts Foundation. “Their stories of resilience inspire us all, and through this expanded grantmaking program, we are honored to lift their work, their voices, and their communities.”Applications and full grant guidelines can be accessed on our website About the Open Hearts FoundationThe Open Hearts Foundation accelerates purpose through a unique model of catalytic funding, storytelling, and community-building. Inspired by the life experiences of its Founder, Jane Seymour, the Foundation uplifts grassroots leaders and nonprofits that turn adversity into possibility with love, empathy, and impact.

