Open Hearts Foundation Awards $30,000 in Wildfire Relief Grants

Open Hearts Foundation Logo Open Hearts Foundation helped serve as a conduit to care supplies during the fires

Supporting Displaced Families and Chronically Ill Patients in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the devastating wildfires impacting Los Angeles County, Open Hearts Foundation awarded $30,000 in emergency relief grants to two long-standing nonprofit partners; Children’s Lifesaving Foundation and Claire’s Place Foundation. The Open Hearts Foundation Founded by Jane Seymour in 2010, supports nonprofits across the country, by empowering those who turn adversity into possibility through grantmaking and volunteerism. Each organization received $15,000 to provide immediate aid to families and chronically ill individuals displaced by the fires.The Open Hearts Foundation’s mission is to empower those who turn adversity into possibility. Through strategic grantmaking, capacity-building partnerships, and responsive funding in moments of crisis, the Foundation uplifts nonprofits that are making a meaningful difference on the ground. This latest round of funding illustrates the Foundation’s ability to quickly adapt to urgent community needs, ensuring that the most vulnerable are not left behind.“We created the Open Hearts Foundation to support organizations and individuals who open their hearts in times of need, and that’s exactly what Children’s Lifesaving Foundation and Claire’s Place Foundation are doing,” said Jane Seymour, co-founder of Open Hearts Foundation. “The children and families they serve will benefit greatly from these donations and we are proud to stand with them during this urgent time.”Children’s Lifesaving Foundation (CLF), led by Founder and President Maria D’Angelo, has served over 95,000 underserved youth and houseless families across Los Angeles since 1993. Through outdoor education programs and educational assistance, CLF creates joyful and transformative experiences for underprivileged children. When the fires broke out, many of their youth—especially from Altadena, Pacoima, and Sylmar—were forced out of motels and shelters. CLF’s $15,000 grant will help provide grocery and VISA gift cards, as well as distribute toiletries, backpacks, and school supplies to affected families.Claire’s Place Foundation (CPF), co-founded by Melissa Yeager, is a nonprofit organization that supports individuals and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), a rare and life-limiting genetic disease. CPF offers critical financial, emotional, and educational resources to CF patients and partners with hospitals and social workers to reach those in greatest need. The Claire’s’ Place LA Fire Emergency Fund helps CF patients with relocation support, air purifiers to mitigate smoke exposure, and coverage for essential supplies. To date, CPF has processed 40 grants impacting 108 individuals since the fires began.“In the midst of unimaginable loss and upheaval, this generous support from the Open Hearts Foundation was a lifeline," said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. "We are incredibly grateful for their swift response, which allowed us to protect and care for individuals with cystic fibrosis who are especially vulnerable during this crisis.”The grant distributions exemplify the Foundation’s larger strategy of supporting grassroots changemakers with proven community impact and responsiveness in moments of adversity with open hearts and tangible support.In addition to funding emergency relief, the Foundation is also committed to fostering dialogue. On May 15th, the Foundation invites supporters to an in-person or virtual event, “Finding Strength in Healing: A Community Conversation” at The Art Gallery of Jane Seymour in Westlake Village, CA. The conversation will explore how creativity can aid in recovery and resilience. Learn more and register at: https://www.openheartsfoundation.org/connection May 17th, the Foundation will host its signature event—the Evening of Inspiration—celebrating changemakers and honoring outstanding individuals for their humanitarian efforts. The celebration promises to be a powerful night of storytelling and generosity. For event details, visit: https://www.openheartsfoundation.org/gala-2025 To learn more about the Open Hearts Foundation or to donate, please visit www.openheartsfoundation.org Media Contact:Sarah VohlandExecutive Directorinfo@openheartsfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.