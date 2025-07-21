Submit Release
UTV Rollover with Injury on the Lake Loop Trail in Berlin

Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi
603-788-4850
July 21, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a UTV rollover with injury on Lake Loop Trail in Berlin. With no Conservation Officers nearby, Berlin Police Department as well as Berlin EMS initially responded to the scene.

Responding personnel were able to locate the involved riding party riding off the Lake Loop Trail. The injured male operator was identified as James Des Rocher, 40 of Middleton, MA. At the time of the crash, Des Rocher had taken a trail not designated as an OHRV trail. When returning to the trail, the UTV began to tip due to the steep trail edge, causing him to roll the UTV. He sustained a lower-leg injury, but fortunately his passenger sustained no injuries.

Des Rocher was transported back to the closest road by EMS personnel and transferred to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment. An investigation of the accident is still ongoing by a Conservation Officer.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety equipment when operating OHRVs and never leave designated trails.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

