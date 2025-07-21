XMPro Named as Sample Vendor for AI Agents in Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

XMPro’s APEX platform enables the creation and coordination of AI agents for complex, real-time healthcare operations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , a leading provider of industrial AI and intelligent business operations solutions, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for AI Agents in the Gartnerreport Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, published on July 8, 2025.*This recognition reflects XMPro's continued innovation in applying advanced AI to complex operational environments.The report defines AI agents as "autonomous or semiautonomous software entities that use AI techniques to perceive, make decisions, take actions and achieve goals in their digital or physical environments." (1)According to the research, "Healthcare provider organizations will likely first explore AI agents as highly constrained agents operating on explicit inputs and known, predictable outputs. Examples include virtual care assistants and machine customers targeted to specific use cases or functional areas." (1)XMPro's APEX (Agent Platform EXperience) serves as a comprehensive control room for creating and managing AI-powered industrial agents and teams. The platform specializes in creating autonomous, goal-driven agent teams that can adapt to changing environments with minimal human supervision. Unlike traditional AI solutions, APEX enables the deployment of specialized agent personas including maintenance specialists for medical equipment, process optimizers for operational efficiency, and quality monitors for compliance tracking.The platform's Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework enables coordinated decision-making where agents share insights and collaborate to make better decisions than any single agent could achieve alone."We believe XMPro's APEX platform is uniquely positioned to address the healthcare industry's need for reliable, autonomous AI agents that can operate in mission-critical environments," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "While much of the market focuses on simple chatbots or virtual assistants, XMPro's Multi-Agent Generative Systems enable intelligent decision agents that actively observe, reflect, plan, and act to optimize healthcare processes, prevent failures, and drive operational excellence where trust, traceability, and performance are essential."The healthcare industry is experiencing significant investment in AI technologies, with 87% of healthcare provider respondents to the 2025 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey indicating their organizations would grow funding for AI and GenAI in 2025. (2) XMPro's industrial-grade approach addresses the unique challenges healthcare organizations face in deploying AI systems that must operate reliably in environments where system failures can impact patient safety.XMPro's APEX platform is available immediately for healthcare organizations looking to deploy AI agents for operational optimization. The company offers both pre-configured agent personas and customizable solutions tailored to specific healthcare operational needs.Source: Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, Jonathan Rivera, Saru Mehta, 8 July 2025.Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMPro XMPro provides intelligent operations solutions that help asset-intensive industries optimize performance through AI-powered decision support and automation. The company's Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS) combines Multi-Agent Generative Systems with real-time data integration to deliver actionable insights and autonomous operations management. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and utilities sectors.

