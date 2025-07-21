Applying for silk as a solicitor
We’re holding an event with the King’s Counsel Appointments (KCA) for solicitor advocates considering applying to become a KC.
More solicitors are needed on King’s Counsel. We know many of you have the valuable skills and experience to apply and would enrich the current pool of KCs.
At the event, you’ll hear from KC Selection Panel members Monisha Shah (Chair) and John Montague (solicitor).
They will discuss the application process and answer any of your questions.
You will also hear from Law Society chief executive Ian Jeffery.
When: 23 September 2025, 5.30 to 6.30pm.
Where: online.
Cost: free.
To confirm your attendance please email: events@kcappointments.org.
The KCA will send you joining instructions on 22 September.
