Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,430 in the last 365 days.

Applying for silk as a solicitor

We’re holding an event with the King’s Counsel Appointments (KCA) for solicitor advocates considering applying to become a KC.

More solicitors are needed on King’s Counsel. We know many of you have the valuable skills and experience to apply and would enrich the current pool of KCs.

At the event, you’ll hear from KC Selection Panel members Monisha Shah (Chair) and John Montague (solicitor).

They will discuss the application process and answer any of your questions.

You will also hear from Law Society chief executive Ian Jeffery.

When: 23 September 2025, 5.30 to 6.30pm.

Where: online.

Cost: free.

To confirm your attendance please email: events@kcappointments.org.

The KCA will send you joining instructions on 22 September.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Applying for silk as a solicitor

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more