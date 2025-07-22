QABA Board President Travels to the Philippines to Advance Global ABA Education Standards

Board President Claire Norris visits the Philippines to support local behavior analysis professionals and broaden access to high-quality continuing education These sessions offered an opportunity for professionals to expand their skills, exchange ideas, and engage directly with QABA leadership

NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board(QABA Board) continues its commitment to strengthening global ABA practice as Board President Claire Norris visits the Philippines to support local behavior analysis professionals and broaden access to high-quality continuing education.Norris’s multi-city visit featured two complimentary CE events, held in Manila and Davao, exclusively for QABA certificate holders. The events were well-attended, with over 100 participants in Manila and approximately 60 in Davao. These sessions offered an opportunity for professionals to expand their skills, exchange ideas, and engage directly with QABA leadership.In addition to professional development, the events fostered community-building. Attendees shared a meal with Norris, discussed challenges and innovations in ABA, and formed stronger professional connections. These gatherings reflect QABA’s continued mission to make applied behavior analysis certification accessible, collaborative, and rooted in ethical, evidence-based care.“Creating spaces for certificants to connect, share insights, and support each other is vital for advancing ethical ABA practice,” said Claire Norris, QABA Board President. “The enthusiasm in the Philippines is truly inspiring.”QABA’s internationally recognized three-tiered credentialing model includes the entry-level Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT), the supervisor-level Qualified Autism Services Practitioner Supervisor (QASP-S), and the advanced Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA). Each certification is supported by live-proctored exams and multilingual options, making them accessible to professionals throughout Asia.The QABA Board is also exploring regional partnerships. Preliminary discussions took place in Manila regarding a potential Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a local organization to support approved applied behavior analysis training and credentialing pathways. Updates on the outcome of these discussions are forthcoming.This visit underscores QABA Board’s global mission: to ensure behavior analysis professionals everywhere have access to the tools, standards, and community needed to provide the highest quality care.About QABA BoardThe QABA Boardoffers ANSI-accredited credentialing for ABA professionals at all levels. With live-proctored exams, multilingual resources, and a focus on cultural responsiveness, QABA supports high standards in behavior analysis worldwide.

