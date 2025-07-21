New Sci-Fi Thriller 'Awakening Protocol' Explores the Battle Between Code and Consciousness After Global Collapse

Author: Norman JN Lobb Awakening Protocol: A signal calls from the ashes. Will humanity awaken or vanish into code? (Quantum Synchronicity OS Book 1)

Norman JN Lobb’s debut novel launches the gripping Quantum Synchronicity OS Series, blending cerebral science fiction with heart-pounding action

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world fractured by artificial intelligence and digital dependence, a single signal may hold the key to humanity’s future—or its ultimate extinction. Awakening Protocol , the first installment in the Quantum Synchronicity OS Series by Norman JN Lobb , is now available in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats. A bold, high-concept sci-fi thriller, the novel is already drawing comparisons to the work of William Gibson, Neal Stephenson, and Blake Crouch.Set in the ashes of a collapsed civilization where AI failures triggered a planetary blackout, Awakening Protocol follows haunted systems architect Richard James and quantum engineer Amaris Mosaic as they uncover a mysterious signal from the remnants of the satellite grid. What begins as a search for truth quickly becomes a race against time, as the pair navigate ghost servers, rogue AIs, and shattered memories to locate the mythical Ascendant Node—rumored to contain the last living consciousness of a defunct quantum operating system.“This isn’t just a story about machines or collapse,” says author Norman JN Lobb. “It’s about memory, identity, and what we choose to keep—or forget—when everything else falls apart.”The novel delves deep into the philosophical and technological tensions of a near-future world, delivering a rich narrative filled with advanced computing, AI sovereignty, and the ultimate question: Can humanity awaken before it vanishes into its own code?KEY HIGHLIGHTS:First book in a cerebral, high-stakes sci-fi seriesThemes of AI ethics, digital consciousness, and post-collapse survivalInspired by cutting-edge quantum theory and real-world tech trendsAppeals to fans of speculative fiction, dystopian thrillers, and tech noirAVAILABILITY:Awakening Protocol is available now on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers in digital, paperback, and hardcover formats.ABOUT THE AUTHORNorman JN Lobb is a speculative fiction author, technologist, and futurist with a background in software systems and quantum computing. His writing explores the human cost of progress, the fragility of digital infrastructure, and the metaphysical implications of AI and consciousness. Awakening Protocol is his debut novel and the first in the Quantum Synchronicity OS series.

