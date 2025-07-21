Mayor Wu Announces New North End, West End and Wharf District Neighborhood Liaison

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Maria Perez as the new North End, West End, Wharf District Liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services. The Office of Neighborhood Services is integral in connecting residents to City services and resources, facilitating resident input in all aspects of local government, ensuring the appropriate City departments respond to constituent service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and responding to emergencies such as fires to help displaced residents.

“Maria’s commitment and advocacy for her community is inspiring to many,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m proud to have her serve as our North End, West End, and Wharf District Liaison — helping connect residents to the unique resources the City provides and supporting them through any circumstances they face."

Maria Perez

Maria Perez is a third-generation North End resident. As the Liaison for the North End, West End, and Wharf District in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Maria serves as a vital connection between City Hall and the communities she knows so well. Her work focuses on ensuring residents’ voices are heard, city services are accessible, and neighborhood pride is honored.

Maria is a graduate of Boston Public Schools and has deep roots in community work. She spent five years working with youth and families in Chinatown and previously served at the Nazzaro Community Center, where she oversaw youth and teen programming and dedicated countless volunteer hours giving back to the very place that helped shape her. Prior to joining the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, she worked at Massachusetts General Hospital. She continues her family's legacy of civic engagement and neighborhood advocacy.

“My commitment to public service is inspired by my family. I love Boston’s rich history, tight-knit communities and traditions,” said North End, West End and Wharf District Neighborhood Liaison, Maria Perez.“I look forward to ensuring residents’ voices are heard, city services are accessible, and neighborhood pride is honored.”

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services is led by Executive Director Lindsey Santana, who works alongside four deputy directors. Deputy directors directly supervise the liaisons and community engagement specialists who facilitate abutters meetings. North End native and former Neighborhood Liaison Ciara D’Amico will work closely with Perez to provide the North End, West End and Wharf District Neighborhood with deepened support and resources to help improve the quality of life for residents.

"Maria’s background in public service, combined with her experience as a North End native, makes her a great choice for the liaison role," said Lindsey Santana, Executive Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services. "She has begun building connections with community members in the North End, West End, and Wharf District. I encourage residents in her neighborhood to attend her Office Hours on Fridays, and her schedule can be found at boston.gov/events."

Community members can meet with their designated neighborhood liaisons at weekly office hours in-person every Friday to receive guidance on how to navigate City services.

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates, and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.