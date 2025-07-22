Avaamo Launches AI-Powered Clinical Order Generation Technology for Electronic Health Records

Avaamo Ambient™ introduces Outpatient Orders feature that converts physician-patient conversations directly into EHR commands

This technology transforms clinical conersations into ready-to-execute orders, reducing administrative burden and allowing healthcare providers to maintain focus on patient care” — Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO of Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a leader in ambient clinical intelligence, today announced the launch of Avaamo Ambient: Outpatient Orders, a new feature that automatically generates actionable orders within electronic health record (EHR) systems based on real-time analysis of clinical conversations.The technology addresses a significant workflow challenge in healthcare, where clinicians typically spend substantial time after patient encounters manually entering medication orders, scheduling tests, and documenting treatment plans discussed during visits."Clinical conversations contain critical information that traditionally requires extensive manual data entry into EHR systems after the patient encounter ends," said Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO of Avaamo. "This technology transforms clinical conersations into ready-to-execute orders, reducing administrative burden and allowing healthcare providers to maintain focus on patient care."Technology CapabilitiesThe Outpatient Orders feature utilizes advanced natural language processing to identify and extract clinical decisions from physician-patient conversations. When medications, laboratory tests, or imaging studies are discussed during a consultation, the system automatically surfaces these items within the EHR workflow for clinician review and approval.According to industry data, approximately 75% of outpatient visits result in at least one medication order, representing significant time spent on administrative tasks following patient encounters.The system processes clinical conversations through sophisticated contextual analysis, differentiating between casual mentions and actual treatment decisions. Once a consultation concludes, discussed medications and orders appear pre-populated within the EHR interface, ready for clinician verification and execution.Healthcare ImpactThe technology aims to address several operational challenges in clinical practice:• Reduction in time spent on post-visit documentation• Decreased potential for transcription errors between verbal discussions and written orders• Streamlined workflow integration within existing EHR systems• Enhanced accuracy in capturing clinical decisions made during patient encountersHealthcare organizations implementing the technology report improvements in clinical workflow efficiency and reduced administrative overhead for medical staff.Market AvailabilityAvaamo Ambient's Outpatient Orders feature is now available to healthcare organizations. The company provides implementation support and integration services for existing EHR systems. For more information about Avaamo Ambient: Outpatient Orders, healthcare organizations can visit avaamo.ai/ambient or contact ambient@avaamo.com.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of Agentic-enabled enterprise. Join us at the forefront of innovation!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.