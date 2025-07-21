Secretary of State Wes Allen Calls for Return of Political Contributions Involved with Georgia Investment Fraud Scheme

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is directing any Alabama political entity that accepted contributions involved with the alleged Georgia investment fraud scheme over which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a federal lawsuit against Edwin Brant Frost IV and First Liberty Building & Loan LLC and its affiliates to immediately return those contributions to the court-appointed receiver.

“I take allegations of financial fraud seriously, especially when that fraud bleeds into campaign finance,” said Allen. “I encourage any Alabamians who have been involved to cooperate fully with law enforcement, including the SEC and our Alabama Securities Commission to ensure that the victims who have been misled may be made whole.”

Contact information for the court appointed receiver in the federal case is included below.

S. Gregory Hays, Receiver

First Liberty Building & Loan & Related Entities

c/o Hays Financial Consulting, LLC

2964 Peachtree Road, Suite 555

Atlanta, GA, 30305

(404) 926-0060

https://cases.stretto.com/firstliberty