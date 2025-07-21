UTV Rollover with Injury on the Lake Loop Trail in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi

603-788-4850

July 21, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, July 19, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a UTV rollover with injury on Lake Loop Trail in Berlin. With no Conservation Officers nearby, Berlin Police Department as well as Berlin EMS initially responded to the scene.

Responding personnel were able to locate the involved riding party riding off the Lake Loop Trail. The injured male operator was identified as James Des Rocher, 40 of Middleton, MA. At the time of the crash, Des Rocher had taken a trail not designated as an OHRV trail. When returning to the trail, the UTV began to tip due to the steep trail edge, causing him to roll the UTV. He sustained a lower-leg injury, but fortunately his passenger sustained no injuries.

Des Rocher was transported back to the closest road by EMS personnel and transferred to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further treatment. An investigation of the accident is still ongoing by a Conservation Officer.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety equipment when operating OHRVs and never leave designated trails.