ATV Crash with Injury in Warren

July 21, 2025

Warren, NH – Around 12:00 p.m. on July 19, 2025, NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash on the Dam Trail in the Town of Warren. A Conservation Officer, Wentworth Fire and EMS, Warren Police, and Plymouth Ambulance responded. Due to the location of the crash and trail conditions, responders utilized ATVs and a Wentworth Fire and EMS utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to travel over 2 miles to the scene.

On scene, it was discovered that 34-year-old Clarissa Diggins of Northfield, NH, had been operating an ATV on a rutted portion of the trail. It is believed that as Diggins was navigating this difficult section of trail, she struck a rock and lost control before being thrown from the machine. Diggins suffered serious bodily injuries. Fortunately, two other trail riders with former medical training provided basic initial care until additional responders arrived.

Diggins was loaded into a litter and was transported in tow of the Wentworth Fire and EMS UTV over 2 miles out. Diggins was then taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by Plymouth Ambulance for further evaluation. Inexperience has been identified as the primary cause of the crash.