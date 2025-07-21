Submit Release
MustWants Launches in San Antonio and Nationwide Revolutionizing PCS Moves with Patented Visual Collaboration Technology

MustWants officially launches in San Antonio, TX, and expands its nationwide availability to support military families.

This isn’t a search platform—it’s a truly collaborative decision‑making platform, integrating what a military family needs to make an informed, secure, trusted, fast, and confident housing decision.”
— Scott, Co‑Founder of MustWants
SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MustWants, a veteran-owned and built home search platform tailored for military families and transitioning veterans, is transforming the way service members navigate Permanent Change of Station (PCS) relocations. With the official launch in San Antonio and expanded availability nationwide, MustWants brings to market a patented visual decision-making system, privacy-first commitment, and a dedicated network of military‑savvy real estate professionals.

A Patented, Military‑First Platform

At the heart of MustWants is its U.S.-patented visual collaboration tool—an interactive interface that enables families, agents, and lenders to:
- Prioritize desires and criteria
- Rank homes based on personal preferences
- Compare options side‑by‑side in real time with their chosen partner

Customizable overlays provide key insights into:
- Local school quality
- Neighborhood crime statistics
- FEMA risk zones
- Walkability scores
- Multi-point commute patterns

--
Exclusive Housing Allowance Mapping

MustWants introduces the industry’s first BAH (Basic Allowance for Housing) Cost of Living Visual Map, a dynamic overlay that visualizes:
- Service members’ housing allowances
- Market trends and median home prices

This tool empowers users to identify neighborhoods that balance affordability and competitiveness.

--
Built by Veterans, for Military Families in San Antonio

Founded by veterans Scott and Jessica after navigating 19 military moves in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, MustWants is committed to never selling and only shares the user’s data when the user directly connects to their chosen Military Real Estate Professionals.

San Antonio—a historic military hub—is now connected to trusted agents in the area:

- David Abrahams – Retired Army officer (Phyllis Browning Company)
- Ashley Aguayo – Veteran, military spouse, community advocate (eXp Realty)
- John Fatheringham – Veteran PCS expert (eXp Realty)
- Michael Evans – Marine veteran (BK Real Estate, Converse)

Supported by VA‑loan‑aligned lenders:

- Evan Lomeli – Footprint Lending (Childress, TX)
- Todd Jones – Salute Mortgage (Houston, TX)
- Chris Garceau – Active Guard helicopter pilot, UMortgage

--
An End‑to‑End Relocation Ecosystem

The MustWants mobile app offers:
- Visual maps with overlays
- Collaborative home‑evaluation tools
- PCS‑specific checklists
- Curated market data
- Private, vetted social channels
- Expert insight articles

This ecosystem provides families with clarity.

--
About MustWants

MustWants is a patented, Service‑Disabled Veteran‑Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) home search and relocation platform serving military families and veterans across 180+ U.S. installations. Focused on privacy-first principles, visual collaboration, and the unique Housing Allowance Map, MustWants enables families to collaborate without exposing personal data—and make smart moves, fast.

Learn more at www.MustWants.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

Distribution channels: Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional


