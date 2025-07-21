MustWants Launches in Colorado, Empowering Military Families with Trusted Relocation Support and Veteran-Led Expertise

Find your Next Home in Colorado Springs Kim Van Horn, Milspouse and Vetted Agent in Colorado

MustWants, a patented home search platform created specifically for military and veteran families, has officially expanded into Colorado.

MustWants is more than a home search engine. It is a comprehensive relocation platform tailored for military families.” — Scott Hayford

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MustWants , a patented home search platform created specifically for military and veteran families, has officially expanded into Colorado. The veteran-owned company now offers its privacy-first technology and a network of vetted military‑savvy real estate professionals, partnering with MustWants to support Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves across the state’s major military hubs, from Denver to Colorado Springs. With a deep commitment to service, MustWants is actively building new partnerships and expanding its collaborative network, delivering local insight, trusted relationships, and powerful tools to simplify relocations for service members and their families.Supporting the Backbone of the Front RangeMustWants' Colorado expansion focuses on reducing stress, improving education, information, and collaboration for families relocating at key military installations, including:- Peterson Space Force Base- Schriever Space Force Base- Fort Carson- Buckley Space Force Base- Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station- U.S. Air Force Academy- Army Space and Missile Defense Command- Colorado National Guard facilitiesWith Colorado being one of the most PCS-active regions in the country, MustWants enhances the relocation experience by offering a more secure home search environment, protecting personal information, connecting families with experienced military real estate professionals, and consolidating critical visual data and mapping tools to support smarter, faster decisions.--Local Experts with Real Military RootsMustWants has assembled a team of Colorado-based professionals whose backgrounds in military life and real estate make them uniquely equipped to assist relocating families:- Kim and Lee Van Horn – Veteran Real Estate TeamA dual-service couple and West Point alum, Kim and Lee apply their military discipline and real estate expertise to help veterans succeed in a competitive market. Find them on the vetted professionals map. - Jane Wilson – Agent and LenderSpecializing in VA loans, Jane empowers service members through education, lending clarity, and end-to-end guidance.- Marty Medve – Lender, Navy VeteranA U.S. Naval Academy graduate and retired Navy carrier pilot, Marty now serves veterans as a Senior Broker at Trident Home Loans.- Jordan Cassalia – Veteran, Realtor and InvestorA West Point graduate and former Army logistics officer, Jordan offers a disciplined, strategic approach to navigating today’s real estate market.- Kim Deborah Seidel – Military Parent and Local AdvocateBased in Colorado Springs, Kim brings a family-first perspective, shaped by two sons serving in the U.S. Navy and Air Force.- Sam Calhoun – Military Spouse, Denver Metro RealtorWith a Master's in Criminal Justice and firsthand experience as a military spouse, Sam is a trusted advocate who guides families with clarity and care.- Svenja Kim Hopkins – Veteran, Military Spouse, and Financial ProfessionalA Certified Military Relocation Professional and real estate investor, Svenja combines financial insight and veteran-focused service for buyers and sellers alike.--Partnering with Veteran-Friendly Colorado BusinessesMustWants proudly highlights veteran-owned and military-supportive businesses helping make relocation even smoother in the Centennial State:- Title Pilot – Title and closing services platform tailored for military and veteran real estate transactions ( https://titlepilot.com - Authentically American – Veteran-owned apparel company manufacturing 100% American-made patriotic clothing ( https://www.authenticallyamerican.us - Van Zandt Coffee – Colorado-based veteran-owned coffee roaster with retail and wholesale options ( https://www.vanzandtcoffee.com - Patent Portfolio Builders – Intellectual property law firm serving innovators, entrepreneurs, and veteran-owned startups ( https://www.ppblaw.com/stevedubois - Billets – Nonprofit providing temporary housing assistance for military families during PCS transitions ( https://thebillets.org - TDYRentals – Temporary lodging and furniture rental service built for PCS and TDY military assignments ( https://tdyrentals.com - RentRisk – Veteran-founded tenant screening platform offering landlord tools and rental protection ( https://rentrisk.com --Technology, Trust, and Tools Designed for Military LifeMustWants is more than a home search engine. It is a comprehensive relocation platform tailored for military families. Its patented visual collaboration system allows users to rank and compare properties visually with agents and lenders in real time, regardless of geographic location.The platform includes BAH (Basic Allowance for Housing) cost-matching overlays to help families align budgets with market conditions. Customizable checklists, expert relocation guides, and private support channels ensure a streamlined and collaborative experience. Most importantly, MustWants operates with a privacy-first policy. Unlike many other real estate platforms and organizations, it does not sell user data or leads. This commitment ensures that military families can navigate their initial search more securely and with confidence before engaging in the very competitive Real Estate market, where their data is immediately sold or shared with an unknown list of “partners”.--About MustWantsMustWants is a patented, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) operating across a growing list of U.S. military installations. With a combination of military-driven innovation, trusted professionals, and privacy-first principles, MustWants empowers service members and their families to make smarter, faster, and more secure housing decisions during PCS moves.Learn more at https://www.MustWants.com or download the app on iOS or Android

