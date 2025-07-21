MDC Aug. 3 virtual program will have tips on buying archery equipment

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Missouri’s archery season for deer and turkey opens Sept. 15. That means if you’re new to archery hunting and want to try it this fall, now is the time to start shopping for equipment.

People who are new to archery hunting and have questions about the equipment they’ll need for a successful outing should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “V-Learning Archery: Bow Maintenance” on Aug. 3. This free program will be from 4-5:30 p.m. and is being taught by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207881

At this program, MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will cover the fundamentals of purchasing and caring for your archery equipment. The link to join this online class will be sent the morning of the program.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.