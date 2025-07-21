Joint Investigation Prevents Planned July 4th Attack in Texas Panhandle (Northwest Texas Region)

CANYON – A teenager suspected of planning an attack at local Independence Day festivities in Northwest Texas is behind bars thanks to a joint investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Amarillo Police Department (APD) and the Randall Co. District Attorney’s Office. On July 2, 2025, Kevin Hunt, 18, of Canyon, Texas, was detained on an emergency mental health warrant after investigators became increasingly concerned about the potential for Hunt to harm himself or others.

“Because of the strong partnerships DPS has with other law enforcement agencies at the local and federal level, the horrific plans we believe this individual had planned, never materialized,” said DPS Northwest Texas Region Chief Joe Longway. “It’s not just law enforcement officers who can help thwart potential attacks—so can the public. By staying alert and speaking up when you see something suspicious, you can save lives.”

In the weeks leading up to his detainment, Hunt showed concerning social media activity, including self-harm and a desire to commit a mass casualty attack. He also demonstrated continuous grievances and ideations on social media that alarmed law enforcement of a growing potential for a targeted attack. When Hunt was observed conducting activities consistent with site surveillance ahead of local Independence Day festivities, DPS acted immediately.

Working alongside the Randall Co. District Attorney’s Office, DPS obtained an evidentiary search warrant for Hunt’s residence and law enforcement seized several materials used to make explosive devices, multiple firearms and several hundred rounds of ammunition from Hunt’s home. On July 11, he was charged with possession of components of explosives.

As this investigation remains ongoing, no further information is currently available.

Earlier this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed DPS to surge Anti-Terrorism Task Force resources across the state, including the implementation of the Texas Behavioral Threat Assessment Intervention and Prevention Program Strategy. This collaborative investigation highlights the department’s ongoing commitment to that directive through early detection, intervention and prevention.

iWatchTexas

DPS would like to remind Texans that by using the iWatchTexas tool, the public can report suspicious activities or behaviors in their schools and communities that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats. These can be reported via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

The iWatchTexas app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Texans are urged to download the app immediately.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

###(DPS - Northwest Texas Region)