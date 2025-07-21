Independent Talk Series 'Truth Talks' Challenges Media Algorithms with Unfiltered Conversations

Truth Talks Season 2 New Hosts

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where Black voices are increasingly marginalized and media algorithms threaten cultural expression, Truth Talks returns to make itself undeniably heard.The breakout, no-holds-barred talk series produced by Emmy Award-winning Point 7 Entertainment launches Season 2 with a bold declaration: Black stories will be told—and told loudly. With a powerful new lineup, expanded distribution, and renewed purpose, Truth Talks continues to challenge the status quo with unapologetic conversations that center culture, community, and truth.Now streaming weeknights at 8 PM EST on its new home, YouTube.com/@TruthTalks-LIVE, Truth Talks reaches more than 10 million combined subscribers across digital platforms. This season promises more than a return—it delivers a cultural counterpunch powered by those it represents.“Black media is under attack. Algorithms are suppressing our voices, corporate influence is muting our messages—and still, Truth Talks rises,” said Lori Gomes, Executive Producer and CFO of Point 7 Entertainment. “We independently funded this show to say what others won’t and create a platform that’s fearless, intelligent, and culturally rooted.”NEW HOSTS. NEW ENERGY. UNWAVERING TRUTH.Season 2 welcomes acclaimed journalist Toure and best-selling author and viral mental health expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant as new co-hosts. Together, they bring a fiery mix of insight, intellect, and raw authenticity to the nightly conversation.“Truth Talks is where intellect meets real talk. We go deep—into the culture, into the politics, into the minds of our people,” said Toure.“I’m excited to bring mental healing and cultural clarity to our audience in a way that’s explosive, accessible, and bold,” added Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.The show also features recurring contributions from high-profile cultural commentators and thought leaders, including DL Hughley, Marc Lamont Hill, Judge Lauren Lake, Eboni K. Williams, Areva Martin, Ryan Cameron, and millennial influencer Demetri Wiley—all addressing the complex stories that mainstream platforms avoid.A PLATFORM BUILT FOR THE PEOPLEMore than a talk show, Truth Talks is a movement. Described by fans as “TMZ for the Culture meets The Real,” the series delivers courageous, culturally grounded conversations that dissect disinformation, elevate Black excellence, and demand accountability from systems of power.This groundbreaking season also marks a pivotal moment for Point 7 Entertainment. Led by its NAMIC Award-winning female executive team, the company is taking a stand for independent Black media—rejecting conventional gatekeeping to ensure that authentic stories are not only heard, but celebrated.With an impressive portfolio that includes CNN’s See It Loud, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, and Married to Medicine, Point 7 continues to set the standard for content that speaks truth to power.Media Contact:PRTeam@epimediagroup.comFollow the conversation online: #TruthTalksLiveStream episodes now at: YouTube.com/@TruthTalks-LIVE

