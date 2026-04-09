CCC MUSIC & MEDIA and GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ARTIST ISRAEL HOUGHTON ANNOUNCE NEW SINGLE 'LIFT UP JESUS' RELEASING APRIL 17

Pic by CCC M&M: Israel Houghton

MARIETTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Cultural Center Music & Media (CCC Music & Media) and Grammy Award-winning artist Israel Houghton, continues to expand their influence in the gospel music space with the announcement of the powerful new single, “Lift Up Jesus,” featuring Billboard-charting vocalist Chris Blue, set for release on Friday, April 17, 2026.Rooted in worship and driven by contemporary gospel excellence, “Lift Up Jesus” delivers an uplifting and spirit-filled sound that reflects CCC Music & Media’s commitment to producing music that inspires faith, unity, and cultural connection. The single will be available across all major digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.The release also features the acclaimed worship ensemble CCC Collective, whose signature sound continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.“Lift Up Jesus” serves as the second single from CCC Music & Media’s forthcoming album, Breaking News Live, scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. The highly anticipated project follows the success of their 2025 debut album, Brooklyn Culture, which garnered national recognition and award-season attention, including consideration for multiple Grammy Award categories.Under the visionary leadership of Jamaal Bernard, CCC Music & Media has cultivated a distinct and influential voice within modern gospel—blending authentic worship with innovative production and cultural relevance. With “Lift Up Jesus,” the label continues its mission to deliver impactful music that transcends traditional boundaries and connects with a global audience.Listen to the new single here:Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/track/0G2m7OOZ69AeyWM8JJZNyG?si=rUceho20TLSRENGBOmfgMQ Apple music -Amazon PrimeYoutubeMEDIA CONTACT:Evan Washington – evan@epimediagroup.comTiffany Chandler – echandler@arbernard.comABOUT CCC MUSIC & MEDIAChristian Cultural Center Music & Media is the music and creative arts division of the Christian Cultural Center in New York. Known for its innovative approach to gospel music and storytelling, the label has emerged as a leading force in faith-based entertainment. As a distribution partner with The Orchard, a division of Sony Music, CCC Music & Media continues to expand its global reach while delivering content rooted in faith, excellence, and community.ABOUT CCC COLLECTIVECCC Collective is the official worship collective of the Christian Cultural Center, recognized for its powerful performances and genre-blending sound. Under the leadership of Jamaal Bernard, the group has become a defining voice in contemporary gospel, impacting audiences from Brooklyn to the global stage.

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