AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Security Level 2™ Certification to Bridge the Talent Gap in AI-Powered Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cyber threats become more complex and widespread, AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in Artificial Intelligence , proudly announces the launch of AI+ Security Level 2™. This globally recognized certification empowers cybersecurity professionals with advanced, hands-on AI skills to confront and neutralize next-generation digital threats with confidence.Building upon the foundational concepts introduced in AI+ Security Level 1™, this five-day, 40-hour certification dives deeper into the intersection of AI and cybersecurity. The course offers a hands-on, application-driven learning experience, enabling professionals to master AI algorithms, machine learning techniques, and real-time threat detection systems through both theoretical and project-based instruction. AI Security Level 2 certification program delivers an in-depth understanding of key security domains where AI makes the greatest impact: malware and network anomaly detection, user authentication, and automated penetration testing. Learners also explore real-world tools like CrowdStrike, Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit (CNTK), and Flair.ai, gaining exposure to enterprise-grade platforms and data-driven threat defense.The curriculum comprises 10 core modules, including:- Python Programming for AI and Cybersecurity- Machine Learning Applications in Threat Detection- AI for Email and Malware Threat Detection- Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) in Security- Penetration Testing Using AI- A capstone project simulating real-world security scenariosThe certification is open to professionals with basic familiarity with Python, cybersecurity principles, and networking. While completion of AI+ Security Level 1™ is recommended, it is not mandatory. Certification is awarded based on performance in a 90-minute examination featuring 50 multiple-choice questions, with a passing score of 70%.One of the standout features of the program is its practical orientation—students will not only learn how AI is reshaping cybersecurity but will also gain the hands-on skills to build and deploy intelligent defense systems. From advanced threat detection to ethical hacking enhanced by machine learning, the AI+ Security Level 2™ program sets the stage for professionals to lead in a security-first, AI-powered future.With 82% of enterprises now prioritizing AI security as a core part of their risk strategy, professionals with AI-infused cybersecurity capabilities are in unprecedented demand. Emerging focus areas such as adversarial AI defense, AI risk governance, and intelligent authentication are now boardroom priorities. This certification empowers participants to lead in these domains—confidently and credibly.Career outcomes are equally compelling. Professionals with traditional cybersecurity skills report median salaries of $90,000, while those with AI-specific expertise are commanding up to $115,000—a 28% increase. AI+ Security Level 2™ is tailor-made for those aiming to fast-track their careers in high-growth verticals such as BFSI, government, healthcare, and global tech.Upon certification, professionals will be prepared for roles like AI Security Analyst, Machine Learning Security Engineer, Cyber Threat Intelligence Specialist, and Security Automation Architect. These roles are at the forefront of shaping the future of intelligent cyber defense.Candidates must renew their credentials annually to stay certified, with timely recertification reminders and support available from AI CERTs. All exam takers must also sign the AI CERTsCandidate Agreement to ensure a transparent and ethical examination environment.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries: Email: media@aicerts.ai

