DLIR to Host First Hiring Event on Military Base
Event Connects Service Members, Veterans and Military Spouses With Career Opportunities
News Release 2025-08
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 21, 2025
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will host its first-ever hiring event on a military base on Tuesday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 604 Ballroom, 1249 Kolekole Ave., at Schofield Barracks.
The event focuses on helping military spouses connect with meaningful employment opportunities and marks the beginning of a growing partnership between DLIR and military leadership to support service members and their families in building careers and remaining part of Hawai‘i’s workforce.
Attendees are encouraged to:
- Bring multiple copies of their updated résumé
- Dress professionally for potential on-the-spot interviews
Military spouses often have advanced education, diverse skills and valuable work experience, but face barriers to employment due to frequent relocations.
“We want our employers to recognize military spouses as valuable assets to their organizations,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “This event reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering Hawai‘i’s workforce by supporting our military families and creating pathways to meaningful careers.”
For further inquiries, please contact Emily Cardone-Dennis at 808-586-8706 or via email at [email protected].
This event is 100% federally funded by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor as part of the PY 2024 WIOA Dislocated Worker Rapid Response funds totaling $258,482.00 for Oʻahu.
