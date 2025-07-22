Advanced Hair Restoration Technology Arrives in Surfside, FL as SJI Dermatology Partners with GetHairMD

Dr. Sarit Itenberg

Board-certified dermatologist brings comprehensive multi-modal treatments to South Florida patients

Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to offer my patients a comprehensive multi-modal approach to hair restoration that treats each patient as an individual with unique needs and concerns.” — Dr. Itenberg

SURFSIDE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SJI Dermatology announces a strategic partnership with GetHairMD, bringing a suite of non-invasive hair restoration solutions to Surfside, Florida. SJI Dermatology’s founder Dr. Sarit Itenberg is committed to providing patients with the most advanced, evidence-based treatments available in dermatology."I've always believed that dermatology is one of the highest forms of art, blending healing with aesthetic enhancement," said Dr. Itenberg. "Partnering with GetHairMD allows me to offer my patients a comprehensive multi-modal approach to hair restoration that treats each patient as an individual with unique needs and concerns."With over a decade of experience treating patients with diverse skin types and conditions across different climates, Dr. Itenberg has developed expertise in delivering deeply personalized treatments. Her multilingual abilities, speaking English, Russian, Hebrew, and Spanish, enable her to serve Surfside's diverse international community effectively. GetHairMD is her return to treating hair loss. After graduating college early, Dr. Itenberg worked as a hair transplant technician for MHR Clinic in New York City.Through this partnership, SJI Dermatology becomes the exclusive GetHairMD provider for the Surfside territory, ensuring patients receive premier hair restoration care without competitive pricing concerns. This exclusive arrangement enables Dr. Itenberg to focus entirely on optimal patient outcomes.The GetHairMD's complete suite of non-invasive treatment options to the area:Clinical Hair Growth Laser - The cornerstone treatment that increases ATP production, stimulates cellular repair, improves blood flow, and provides anti-inflammatory effects while improving oxygen uptake.HairMetrix Diagnostic Imaging - Advanced diagnostic technology that provides precise analysis of hair loss patterns and scalp conditions.Genomic Test - A simple 30-second swab test that provides genomic insights into hair loss.Specialized Prescription Topical - Addresses unique biological factors and stimulates dormant follicles through targeted formulations.Topical Delivery Device - Enhances absorption of scalp products for superior treatment penetration.Medical Grade Products - Professional cleansing, moisturizing, and strengthening shampoo and conditioner that inhibits DHT and creates a healthy scalp environment.Dual-Wave Energy Cap - Stimulates dermal papilla health, increases blood circulation, enhances nitric oxide uptake, and helps reduce DHT levels.GetHairMD's approach emphasizes non-surgical, no-downtime solutions that fit seamlessly into patients' busy lifestyles. The treatments range from minimally invasive procedures to comprehensive at-home care programs, all supervised by Dr. Itenberg's experienced medical team.GetHairMD's multi-modal approach has achieved success rates exceeding 90%, reflecting the effectiveness of combining multiple evidence-based treatments rather than relying on single interventions."Dr. Itenberg's reputation as a skilled dermatologist who truly cares about her patients' overall well-being makes her an ideal partner," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "Her holistic approach to patient care, combined with her expertise in both medical and cosmetic dermatology, perfectly aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive, multi-modal hair restoration solutions."---About SJI DermatologyFounded in 2024 by Dr. Sarit Itenberg, SJI Dermatology provides comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services in Surfside, Florida. Dr. Itenberg's practice emphasizes personalized care, combining expertise in nutrition, health, and holistic wellness with the latest advances in dermatological treatment.The practice serves patients of all ages, offering everything from comprehensive skin examinations to advanced cosmetic procedures with a philosophy that emphasizes creating a comfortable, welcoming environment where patients receive unhurried attention and comprehensive care.For more information about SJI Dermatology please visit www.sjidermatology.com ---About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 55 locations nationally, with each practice receiving exclusive territory protection.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.gethairmd.com

