AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Supply Chain™ Certification to Power the Future of Intelligent, Resilient Global Logistics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI) , today announced the official launch of its much-anticipated AI+ Supply Chain™ certification — a cutting-edge credential designed to empower logistics, procurement, and operations professionals with the tools, strategies, and AI-powered insights needed to revolutionize global supply chain ecosystems.As supply chain complexity increases and industries face pressure to reduce costs while maximizing resilience, AI Supply Chain certification program delivers a powerful, future-ready solution. This industry-aligned certification offers both instructor-led and self-paced learning formats, complete with project-based assessments, case studies, and a proctored online exam. The program enables professionals to harness AI for smarter forecasting, automated procurement, inventory optimization, and predictive logistics — all critical to thriving in today’s volatile global environment.The comprehensive curriculum spans eight core modules, including Generative AI in Supply Chain Management, Supply Chain Digitization, and AI-Driven Logistics Policies. It also integrates real-world tools such as LeewayHertz (ZBrain), C3.ai, Coupa (LLamasoft), and Zebra's Workcloud Demand Intelligence Suite to ensure learners gain hands-on experience with industry-standard platforms. Participants will learn how to deploy predictive analytics, automate operations, and design AI-led supply frameworks tailored for sector-specific challenges across retail, manufacturing, logistics, and beyond.Open to supply chain professionals, operations managers, procurement specialists, business leaders, and ambitious graduates, the certification requires foundational knowledge of supply chain processes. Familiarity with ERP systems, data analysis tools, or AI concepts such as machine learning is helpful but not mandatory. The 90-minute certification exam includes 50 multiple-choice questions and is proctored online with flexible scheduling. Candidates who pass earn a globally recognized credential, complete with a digital badge and access to updated learning content for one year.As the AI supply chain market surges with a projected 22% annual growth rate, the need for certified professionals capable of leveraging AI to solve demand volatility, inventory inefficiencies, and logistic disruptions is becoming mission critical. AI+ Supply Chain™ bridges that demand-supply talent gap — making graduates of the program highly sought-after across industries.The certification is now available globally via AI CERTs’ Authorized Training Partners or directly through the official website.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

