Veteran Consultant and Author Gary Goldstick Shares Bold Insights and Stories in Four Distinctive Books

In his upcoming novel, Gary Goldstick delivers a sophisticated and suspenseful story of charm, deception, and the fragile trust underpinning business empires.

“The book explores how the illusions of success — and the betrayal of trust — can undo everything,” said Goldstick.” — Gary Goldstick

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Goldstick, acclaimed management consultant, business turnaround expert, and author, is proud to announce the upcoming release of his latest and most ambitious novel, Just Call Me Gatsby. This highly anticipated work, currently in its final stages of preparation, will soon be available to readers eager for a riveting, intelligent story set against the high-stakes world of finance and corporate intrigue.At its heart, Just Call Me Gatsby is a suspenseful and incisive novel that explores the delicate interplay of charm, ambition, money, and the betrayal of trust. The story follows Christopher “Gatsby” Brooks, a brilliant yet morally ambiguous businessman who has built his empire on illusion and persuasion. When Shirley Frazier, a sharp management consultant, uncovers that much of Gatsby’s fortune rests on questionable and possibly illegal securities sales, she sets off a cascade of events that threatens to destroy him.As prosecutors close in and a mysterious death casts an ominous shadow, Gatsby stakes everything on one final, audacious gamble — raising $100 million for a secretive new venture before his empire collapses. Blending suspense with astute observations of human ambition, the novel illuminates the psychological and ethical contradictions underlying success in contemporary business culture.While Just Call Me Gatsby will soon become a defining work in Goldstick’s literary repertoire, it builds on the insight and narrative power he demonstrated in his earlier books:Other Works by Gary GoldstickSaving the Karamazovs (2011)Set against the backdrop of the 1990 Gulf War and the volatile business climate of the time, Saving the Karamazovs tells the story of three brothers drawn into a familial and corporate conflict. Jeff Bascomb, a Vietnam veteran, finds himself embroiled in scandal as his company faces financial collapse. With the family’s livelihood and legacy at stake, he and his brothers — one dependable but depressed, the other a brilliant Wall Street negotiator — must navigate old rivalries, betrayal, and secrets that threaten to destroy them. A powerful drama about family, loyalty, and the costs of ambition.Romancing the Business Loan: Getting Your Banker to Say Yes in the 90s (1994)A practical and insightful guide for business owners seeking to secure financing, Romancing the Business Loan offers strategies for building constructive relationships with bankers and improving the likelihood of loan approval. Drawing on his own extensive consulting experience, Goldstick demystifies the lending process and provides actionable advice for entrepreneurs who need capital to grow or stabilize their enterprises.Business Rx: How to Get in the Black and Stay There (1988)This essential business guide draws on Goldstick’s experience turning around more than fifty companies to help business owners and executives recognize trouble early and take corrective action. He outlines the most common causes of corporate distress, teaches how to diagnose business health, and explains strategies for survival — including what every executive should know about bankruptcy. Business Rx remains a timeless reference for executives intent on avoiding or overcoming financial difficulties.About the AuthorGary Goldstick is a distinguished certified management consultant who, over the course of a 35-year career, advised, turned around, sold, or liquidated more than 300 businesses. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Bachelor of Arts a master’s from UCLA in Computer Engineering, he went on to earn his MBA at Pepperdine University before establishing himself as a sought-after consultant and author. He lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, with his Labradoodle, Sadie.AvailabilityJust Call Me Gatsby is currently in the final stages of preparation and is expected to be published and available for purchase in the near future. Readers, reviewers, and the literary community are encouraged to stay tuned for the official release announcement.For media inquiries, advance information, or to arrange an interview with the author, please contact:

