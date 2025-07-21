Woman of Wisdom’ Podcast Tackles Divine Wrath and Spiritual Truth in New Episode

You don’t know enough to will anything but your own demise, and why should you die before your time? Woman of Wisdom Podcast Logo

The latest episode, “Lucifer: The Spirit Without Light,” examines controversial spiritual themes and challenges common interpretations of scripture.

It’s not for the faint-hearted seekers, she says. But for the Spirits of Light.” — Norah Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS , IN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norah Wilson, author and host of the Woman of Wisdom podcast, has released Episode 8 titled “Lucifer: The Spirit Without Light.” The episode continues Wilson’s exploration of complex spiritual topics, focusing on the concept of divine wrath and the often-overlooked realities of faith.Calling herself a Spirit of Light, Wilson describes her work as an invitation to seekers ready to engage with the deeper — and sometimes uncomfortable — truths of spirituality. The podcast addresses subjects that are rarely discussed in contemporary religious settings, including the misunderstood meaning of biblical commandments and the spiritual consequences of disobedience.“It’s not for the faint-hearted seekers,” Wilson says. “But for the Spirits of Light.”The Woman of Wisdom podcast is gaining traction on platforms such as Spotify YouTube , and Facebook , attracting listeners who appreciate its unfiltered and thought-provoking dialogue.Wilson is also the author of Baby Booming America Back Again: Roe vs. Wade Overturned, a book that examines the intersections of faith, culture, and generational change in post-Roe America. To complement the podcast and book, she is preparing to launch a dedicated website that will host episodes, writings, and additional resources for listeners seeking to engage further with her message.For more information, visit the Woman of Wisdom podcast on Facebook or YouTube, or contact Norah Wilson directly.About Norah WilsonNorah Wilson is a writer, speaker, and host of the Woman of Wisdom podcast. Her work explores the deeper truths of faith and spirituality, challenging conventional interpretations and inviting listeners to consider what lies beyond surface-level understanding. Through her podcast, book, and upcoming website, Wilson creates spaces for seekers to confront profound and often controversial spiritual questions.

Woman of Wisdom Podcast Episode 8 - Lucifer the spirit without Light

