Ink Different Opens Doors for Aspiring Tattoo Artists in Washington, DC/DMV Area with Celebrity Tattoo Artist Jordi Pla

Ink Different and Black Flamingo Collective Bring Inclusive, Career-Building Tattoo Education to the DMV

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos proudly announces the expansion of its tattoo apprenticeship opportunities in Washington , D.C. and the greater DMV area, in partnership with Jordi Pla and the esteemed Black Flamingo Collective. Spearheaded by world-renowned, Award Winning Tattoo Artist, Jordi Pla, this expansion brings Ink Different’s commitment to excellence and equal opportunity to a region rich with history, culture, and artistic talent.This collaboration marks another milestone in Ink Different’s mission to make tattoo training more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable for aspiring Tattoo Artists ready to turn their passion into a career.“Jordi Pla isn’t just a world-class Tattoo Artist,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi from Ink Different. “He’s a truly generous mentor and one of the most inspiring artist I’ve had the privilege to work with. Expanding to D.C. with someone like Jordi guiding the way, makes this step incredibly special for us and every aspiring Tattoo Artist in the DMV.”A Real Tattoo Apprenticeship. A Real Future.The teaming up of Ink Different and Black Flamingo Tattoo Collective creates a complete, step-by-step path from beginner to licensed Tattoo Artist in the Washington, D.C. / DMV metro area. Tattoo apprentices receive hands-on experience in a working studio, one-on-one mentorship from professional Tattoo Artists, and guidance on both the creative and business sides of tattooing.This program isn’t an unpaid hustle or a vague mentorship. It’s a real, structured opportunity to learn the craft, build a portfolio, and start a career you can be proud of.Future Tattoo Artists Wanted in Washington, D.C.Enrollment is now open for aspiring Tattoo Artists in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia who are ready to start their tattoo apprenticeship with Ink Different and Black Flamingo Collective.To learn more or apply, visit BecomeATattooArtist.com.About Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is redefining how people become Tattoo Artists through real tattoo apprenticeships in active studios, led by tattoo mentors who are passionate about teaching. Focusing on equal opportunity, technical excellence, and long-term career support, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, personalized mentorship, and a clear path to success. Through its tattoo apprenticeship programs across the country, Ink Different is setting a new standard for how tattooing is learned, practiced, and mastered.

