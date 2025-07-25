Ink Different Tattoos Expands to Houston with Acclaimed Tattoo Artist and Mentor Tim Davis

Ink Different Tattoos Become A Tattoo Artist Tim Davis of Rose and Dagger Tattoo

Ink Different and Rose and Dagger Tattoo Bring Inclusive, Career-Building Tattoo Apprenticeships to Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce its newest tattoo studio partnership in Houston , Texas, with Rose and Dagger Tattoo, under the leadership of shop owner and tattoo mentor Tim Davis. This expansion brings Ink Different’s mission of high-standard, inclusive tattoo education to the heart of Houston’s thriving tattoo community.With more than 14 years of raising industry standards through real tattoo apprenticeships in real studios, Ink Different continues to make tattoo education accessible nationwide to artists willing to put in the work. This collaboration with Rose and Dagger Tattoo ensures aspiring Houston Tattoo Artists receive world-class training, mentorship, and a clear path to a sustainable professional career."Being able to work with Tim Davis is a huge win for us in Houston," shares Paul-Anthony of Ink Different. "He's a great mentor, a great artist, an established shop owner, and we generally have a soft spot for people born and raised back east. They stay driven and serious no matter where in the world they live now."Empowering Houston’s Aspiring Tattoo ArtistsWhen it comes to learning how to become a Tattoo Artist , Ink Different’s teamwork with Rose and Dagger in Houston offers a structured, supportive alternative to the risks of trying to do it / learn it yourself for aspiring Tattoo Artists. The apprenticeship combines practical studio experience, proven learning systems, and one-on-one mentorship to help tattoo apprentices learn both the art and the business of tattooing.Whether you’re exploring a new creative career or a DIY artist ready to become a professional under a respected mentor, the Houston program is designed to meet you where you are, and help you reach your goals.Ready to Start Your Tattoo Career in Houston?Enrollment is now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Rose and Dagger Tattoo. Learn more and apply at BecomeATattooArtist.com.About Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is changing the way people learn tattooing by offering tattoo apprenticeships in real studios, guided by skilled, professional Tattoo Artists across the country. Committed to excellence and equal opportunity, Ink Different gives aspiring Tattoo Artists the hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and long-term support they need to succeed. With locations nationwide, Ink Different is helping shape a new standard for learning, practicing, and building a lasting career in tattooing.

