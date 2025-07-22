Younkins & Schecter Arrange Contracts for Vanbarton Group’s Residential Conversion at 1011 First Avenue
WBENC law firm is drafting agreements for architects, leasing & marketing groups, construction managers working on former Terence Cardinal Cooke Building
“It is important to get an early start on preparing the various contracts to ensure there is a cohesive program for everyone on the development, marketing, and construction teams,” said Kathy Younkins, Managing Partner, Younkins & Schecter. “We worked with Vanbarton on the conversion of 77 Water Street, as well as 160 Water Street,180 Water Street and the most recently completed conversion of Quincy. We understand the many moving parts and critical roles each participant plays in the success of a project.”
Among the advisors and consultants already on board are CetraRuddy Architecture, Corcoran Sunshine’s Jodi Stasse and Lara Goldstein, who are marketing the residential units, and Cushman & Wakefield for the retail units.
# # #
About Younkins & Schecter LLP
Younkins & Schecter LLP is a New York City-based boutique law firm founded in 1996 by Kathy A. Younkins and Mardi J. Schecter. The WBENC-certified practice specializes in commercial real estate, offering legal counsel in the areas of Commercial Leasing, Property Management, Construction, Real Estate Acquisitions, Development and Financing, Restructurings, Corporate Organization, and serving as General Counsel for numerous owners, operators, and users of real property.
Linda Alexander
Alexander Marketing Corp.
+1 917-881-5360
Linda@alexandermktg.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.