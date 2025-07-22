Younkins & Schecter Arrange Contracts for Vanbarton Group’s Residential Conversion at 1011 First Avenue

WBENC law firm is drafting agreements for architects, leasing & marketing groups, construction managers working on former Terence Cardinal Cooke Building

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Younkins & Schecter LLP , a leading Manhattan-based, women-owned law firm, is representing preeminent investment and advisory firm Vanbarton Group as it prepares to convert the former headquarters of the Archdiocese of New York to a residential building. Plans for the nearly 400,000-square-foot, 20-story, circa 1973 Sutton Place district property, also known as the Terence Cardinal Cooke Building, include a six-story extension, approximately 420 residential units, and 7,399 square feet of retail on the grade and lower levels.“It is important to get an early start on preparing the various contracts to ensure there is a cohesive program for everyone on the development, marketing, and construction teams,” said Kathy Younkins, Managing Partner, Younkins & Schecter. “We worked with Vanbarton on the conversion of 77 Water Street, as well as 160 Water Street,180 Water Street and the most recently completed conversion of Quincy. We understand the many moving parts and critical roles each participant plays in the success of a project.”Among the advisors and consultants already on board are CetraRuddy Architecture, Corcoran Sunshine’s Jodi Stasse and Lara Goldstein, who are marketing the residential units, and Cushman & Wakefield for the retail units.# # #About Younkins & Schecter LLPYounkins & Schecter LLP is a New York City-based boutique law firm founded in 1996 by Kathy A. Younkins and Mardi J. Schecter. The WBENC-certified practice specializes in commercial real estate, offering legal counsel in the areas of Commercial Leasing, Property Management, Construction, Real Estate Acquisitions, Development and Financing, Restructurings, Corporate Organization, and serving as General Counsel for numerous owners, operators, and users of real property.

