ELA Teacher Releases New Grammar Wall Resource for Middle School Classrooms

Mrs. Beers' Grammar Wall Resource

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most middle school language arts curriculums begin to introduce more advanced grammar concepts that often require additional exposure and repetition for students to fully grasp. For one teacher, the challenge of implementing reinforcement opportunities within a tight window of instruction time led to a new resource idea.Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com recently created a unique grammar wall resource that utilizes the same strategy as her popular ELA Word Wall resource. She took 50 of the most important and challenging grammar terms she teaches during the school year and created grammar word cards that can be displayed in the classroom.While her original idea was to serve a need within her own classroom, she recently standardized the resource with engaging fonts and images to offer to other teachers through her website. Educators can learn more about her printable Grammar Word Wall PDF at https://mrsbeers.com/product/ela-grammar-word-wall/ "Each student enters my class with a different level of proficiency with grammar concepts,” Mrs. Beers explains. "By displaying this grammar wall in my classroom, I’m providing an accessible reference and reinforcement point for students who need to revisit a concept they didn’t fully grasp during instruction."For ELA teachers looking for an easy way to implement this same strategy, Mr. Beers’ Grammar Word Wall is an inexpensive solution that can be used in a wide variety of ways. Here are a few ideas that Erin recommends…- Focus Concept/Learning Targets (Pre-Teaching)- Grammar Wall Exit Tickets (Post Teaching)- Small Group Task Card Activities (Post Teaching)- Standardized Testing Terminology Review (Post-Teaching)A grammar wall is also an evergreen classroom resource that offers value both throughout the school year and in subsequent years. Lesson plans and activities designed around sets of words can be repurposed as you introduce new terms. If you want to save time building your own grammar wall, check out Mrs. Beers’ TPT Store for a pre-formatted resource that includes blank cards to add your own terms.About Mrs. Beers ELA Classroom: Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who shares inspiring tips and resources for teachers to use in their middle school classroom. Learn more at MrsBeers.com

