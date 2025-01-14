HC Anderson Roofing Company Recognized as Duro-Last Elite Contractor

HC Anderson Roofing earns Duro-Last Elite Contractor status, highlighting excellence in quality, service, and commercial roofing expertise.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HC Anderson Roofing Company , a leader in commercial roofing services throughout Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin, is proud to announce its recognition as a Duro-Last Elite Contractor. This prestigious award highlights the company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship, outstanding customer service, and technical expertise in the commercial roofing industry.The Elite Contractor designation is reserved for an exclusive group of roofing professionals who install over 150,000 square feet of Duro-Last roofing systems with exceptional attention to quality. All installations must be inspected, graded, and warranted by a Duro-Last Quality Assurance Representative in order to count towards the program.“Being recognized as a Duro-Last Elite Contractor is a great honor for our team,” said Brandon Schlicter, Owner of HC Anderson Roofing Company. “We have used Duro-Last roofing systems for several years, and our clients value the durability and energy efficiency we can offer with these systems. When you combine the best materials with the best warranty, it adds a lot of value to the businesses we serve.”HC Anderson Roofing Company has been serving the commercial roofing needs of businesses since 1998. The company specializes in installing and maintaining high-performance roofing systems, including Duro-Last products, which are known for their durability, energy efficiency, and custom-fabrication capabilities. By achieving Elite Contractor status, HC Anderson joins a distinguished group of contractors that are in the top percentage of Duro-Last’s network.About HC Anderson Roofing CompanyBased in Rockton, Illinois, HC Anderson Roofing Company is a family-owned business specializing in commercial roofing solutions. With a service area spanning across Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin, the company has built a reputation for reliability, superior service, and expert craftsmanship. HC Anderson offers a range of services, including roof repairs, custom maintenance plans, and installations of state-of-the-art Duro-Last systems.About Duro-LastDuro-Last is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated, single-ply roofing systems designed to be durable, watertight, and energy-efficient. Billions of square feet of roof have been covered with Duro-Last products across North America. The “Duro‑Last Difference” begins with the company’s commitment to provide one-of-a-kind service and personalized support for your one-of-a-kind roof.

