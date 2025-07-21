Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Announce Changes to 2025 AgriStability Program

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2025

Following a virtual meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture Daryl Harrison announced Saskatchewan producers will see changes to AgriStability for the 2025 program year.

"Now is the time for unity, and we are working together to deliver for producers right across the country to make sure our programs work for them," MacDonald said. "That is why, at our meeting last week, we agreed to make changes to AgriStability so that producers facing trade uncertainty and dry conditions have more protection."

"Supporting producers with immediate changes to AgriStability increases the effectiveness of the program," Harrison said. "Reliable and effective business risk management programs help protect against large declines in producers' margins and are an important tool for a strong agricultural sector in Saskatchewan."

For the 2025 AgriStability program year, the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) is immediately implementing program changes to respond to ongoing international trade concerns and strengthen the program's support for Saskatchewan producers.

For the 2025 program year only, AgriStability participants will see an increase in the compensation rate from 80 per cent to 90 per cent, meaning producers who access a benefit will now receive 90 cents on every dollar of eligible margin decline, generating larger payments. The margin protection AgriStability can provide is unique to each farm, making it important for producers to understand their historical reference margin.

In addition, for the 2025 program year only, the maximum payment cap is doubling, from $3 million to $6 million per operation. This change can provide additional protection for eligible operations.

Starting in the 2026 program year, AgriStability will see adjustments to the feed inventory pricing for livestock producers. This permanent change ensures the program appropriately captures the feed inventory valuation method for inventories destined to be used on farm and not sold. This change ensures program calculations properly reflect farm realities, especially in years of dry conditions.

In addition, AgriStability allowable expenses are under consideration for the 2026 program year. This includes considering feed expenses from grazing on rented pasture as an eligible expense, which means if a producer rents pasture, AgriStability would capture the value of the feed consumed by livestock and include it as an allowable expense.

"The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) has been strongly advocating on behalf of agricultural producers and ranchers, and we are pleased to hear there will be changes made to the AgriStability Program for 2025," SARM President Bill Huber said. "Offering producers further coverage, including permanent adjustments to feed inventory pricing for 2026, are all welcome additions to the program. Saskatchewan producers are currently facing rising costs, harsh weather conditions causing drought and feed uncertainty. These changes are a good first step in providing support for farming operations at a time when they need it most."

"The Saskatchewan Cattle Association (SCA) has long advocated for changes to the eligible feed expenses and changes to the feed inventory pricing for AgriStability," SCA Chair Chad Ross said. "We applaud the changes announced today, including moving forward with the permanent change to the feed inventory pricing for the 2026 program year. This should make the program more responsive for livestock producers. We will continue to advocate for the allowable feed expenses to become permanent as well."

"The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA) would like to thank Minister Harrison for his consultations and continued work for the livestock sector," SSGA President Jeff Yorga said. Including feed inventory cost and rental costs is a positive first step towards making AgriStability relevant to producers. As we deal with the effects of a decade long drought, BRM improvements are key to industry sustainability. We look forward to working for producers and advocating for further change."

"Farmers, particularly livestock producers, will be pleased with these improvements in risk management," Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) President Bill Prybylski said. "The permanent changes in feed accounting and cost adjustments mean the unique hurdles they face are finally being acknowledged. APAS is thrilled to witness these positive developments and advises all farmers to consider what AgriStability has to offer for protecting their businesses."

The AgriStability Program continues to respond. From 2018 to 2023, AgriStability has paid over $645 million in benefits. Payments are trending higher for the 2024 program year, compared to the past 15 years.

SCIC reminds Saskatchewan producers that the deadline to enrol in AgriStability for the 2025 program year is extended to July 31, 2025. With a deadline extension to the end of July, producers are well positioned to evaluate the real-time impacts to their operation. They can make the best-informed decision to enrol in AgriStability.

AgriStability protects Canadian producers against large declines in farming income for reasons such as production loss, increased costs and market conditions. It is one of the Business Risk Management programs under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

For more information, producers can call 1-866-270-8450 or visit scic.ca.

