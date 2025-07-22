Leading Bulk Terminal Operator Launches Strategic Project & Portfolio Management System with Terra Dygital

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading Canadian bulk terminal operator and Terra Dygital, a global IT service provider, are pleased to announce the successful deployment of a new Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) system, now fully operational in the operator’s production environment.Developed by Terra Dygital using Microsoft Power Platform, the custom PPM solution delivers a powerful, scalable, and highly configurable platform for managing capital projects. Aligned with the organization’s governance model and operational priorities, the system streamlines project approvals, improves data accuracy, and facilitates strategic asset planning, enhancing collaboration and visibility across departments.“This was a true partnership from the start. Working closely with the client’s teams, we delivered a platform that goes beyond project tracking—it’s a strategic tool that helps align investments with long-term goals while ensuring transparency and accountability,” said Khalid Ansari, Director at Terra Dygital.With features such as multi-stakeholder approval gates, integrated data validation, enhanced reporting, and embedded lifecycle planning, the PPM system is already delivering measurable results. Project managers now have a single source of truth for project deliverables, permitting requirements, and cost estimation—reducing manual tracking and increasing accountability at every stage.Key benefits of the new PPM system include:• Streamlined project governance and multi-departmental approvals• Improved visibility into project health and historical decision-making• Standardized lifecycle asset planning and forecasting• Automated integration of project data into AFE documentation• Centralized project documentation supporting better collaborationTerra Dygital provides clients with innovative, enterprise-grade solutions built on Microsoft technologies. This PPM deployment reflects the operator’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, digital transformation, and sustainable infrastructure investment.For media inquiries or more information about this partnership, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.