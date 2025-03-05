Terra Dygital Announces Strategic Acquisition of IT Directorship™

To Support Growth and Expand IT Leadership Service Offerings

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Dygital, a leader in digital transformation and IT solutions, today announced the share purchase and acquisition of Kerrisdale IT Consulting Inc, dba IT Directorship™, an IT Consulting 2.0 firm specializing in IT advisory and assurance services optimized for the small to midsized market. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Terra Dygital’s commitment to expanding capabilities in the rapidly growing areas of IT strategy, fractional CIO and CISO leadership, cyber risk assurance, and digital transformation."Bringing IT Directorship™ into the Terra Dygital’s company portfolio allows us to offer unparalleled IT leadership, third-party assurance, and digital transformation strategy services," said David Thomas, CEO of Terra Dygital. "This move reinforces our commitment to delivering high-impact, strategic IT solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age."Synergies and Benefits• Expanded IT Leadership Services – Clients will benefit from top-tier executive IT leadership, offering fractional CIO and CISO’s, interim directors, and advisory services for organizations seeking strategic IT guidance.• Enhanced Digital Transformation Expertise – The portfolio of companies will provide end-to-end transformation services, from IT strategy to cloud adoption, cybersecurity, AI-driven business solutions, and ongoing IT management assurance.• Maintained Independence – IT Directorship will continue to operate as a separate subsidiary and legal entity maintaining all existing practice leadership, branding, and operational independence.• Greater Industry Reach – IT Directorship‘s deep experience in executive IT consulting complements Terra Dygital’s technology-driven solutions, enabling a broader impact across industries globally.• Stronger Innovation & Thought Leadership – Together, the companies will drive new insights, best practices, and tailored IT strategies to help businesses navigate digital disruption.IT Directorship‘s elevated approach and unwavering commitment to long-term client value creation fosters greater collaboration leading to a higher degree of client satisfaction and transformative impact of IT.Speaking on the acquisition, IT Directorship™ founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Amadatsu said, “The founding goal of the company was to build a great business led by people who truly care. I am thankful for all ITD team members, advisors, and long-standing clients, both past and present, who have contributed to creating something exceptional and highly impactful.” Partner and Practice Leader Tristan Harvey added, “Through this acquisition, IT Directorship™ strengthens its position as a go-to partner for businesses seeking both strategic IT guidance and third-party IT assurance services. We are excited for the next leg of our journey together and the new resources available to enhance our client offerings and create new growth opportunities for our people.”About Terra DygitalTerra Dygital is a leading provider of digital transformation and IT solutions, offering a full suite of services including IT strategy, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and AI-driven business innovations. With a client-centric approach, Terra Dygital helps organizations maximize the value of their technology investments and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit: www.terradygital.com About IT DirectorshipIT Directorship™ provides elevated IT advisory and assurance services which make a meaningful and measurable impact. Guaranteed. With expertise in IT Strategy & Assessment, Hybrid IT Leadership, Cyber Risk & Compliance, and AI Enablement & Transformation, IT Directorship™ transforms IT into a major lever for business success. For more information, visit: www.itdirectorship.com

