Less Than One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance Following April Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky homeowners and renters who experienced damage or loss caused by the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides have less than one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply is July 25.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Survivors should keep their contact information updated with FEMA as the agency may need to call to schedule a

home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and is not intended to compensate for all losses caused by a

disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.