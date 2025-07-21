Hours to Change at Disaster Recovery Centers in Tennessee

Middle and Western Tennesseans who experienced damage from the April 2-24 severe storms can get in-person assistance at FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers. The deadline to apply for assistance is Aug. 19.

Money is available for survivors who need help covering uninsured costs for things like rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and reimbursement for temporary housing. Homeowners, renters, students, self-employed, ranchers and farmers in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Dyer, Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion and Wilson counties can apply for FEMA assistance.

Disaster Recovery Center

Hours:

Beginning Monday, July 21 centers are open:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

LOCATIONS:

Dyer County: Bogota Community Center, 78 Sandy Lane, Bogota, TN 38007

Hardeman County: Safehaven Storm Shelter, 530 Madison Ave W., Grand Junction, TN 38039

McNairy County: Latta Theatre, 205 W. Court Ave., Selmer, TN 38375

Montgomery County: Montgomery County Library, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Obion County: Obion County Library, 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave., Union City, TN 38261

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. In-person help is available at any Disaster Recovery Center for submitting applications, getting updates and asking questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Video: What to Expect Before Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish