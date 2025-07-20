From rock bottom to rehabilitation

For Army Veteran Frank Pagliocca, the road to healing and rehabilitation began with a breakdown and a breakthrough.

Years of undiagnosed trauma from a 14-month deployment to Korea, where Pagliocca served in air defense artillery on a remote mountaintop, had taken its toll.

“I collapsed at the age of 64,” he shared. “My body just said, ‘You’re not doing this anymore. You’re going to get help or you’re going to die.’”

The emotional weight of his service experience, compounded by domestic struggles later in life, eventually brought Pagliocca to his breaking point. That’s when he turned to the Orlando VA Healthcare System for help.

“I went to VA, and they brought me back to life,” he said. “Whether you’re a Veteran or not, recognizing when you need support and reaching out can save your life. It saved mine.”

‘Recovery is a journey’

What began as a visit for support with domestic issues soon revealed deeper, underlying trauma. With help from a team of mental health professionals, Pagliocca entered detox, began therapy and eventually found healing and stability through the Orlando VA Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.

Dr. Patricia Green, a psychologist at the Domiciliary, played a key role in guiding Pagliocca through recovery.

“Assisting Veterans like Mr. Pagliocca signifies that recovery is a journey,” said Dr. Green. “It’s about building trust, understanding their unique experiences and reminding them that hope is possible.”

“I am incredibly grateful to them,” Pagliocca said of his VA care team. “VA covered my expenses while I was there, including food, shelter, clothing and counseling every day of the week. My only responsibility was to show up and do the work. They gave me a safe place to fix myself.”

“Frank’s journey showed me the power of simply being there and walking alongside a Veteran,” said Greg Donohue, a VA staff member. “When he first came in, I asked how I could help and personally walked him to the Veterans Service Office to start his claim. Checking on his progress became a part of my routine, because Frank’s recovery mattered.”

“From then on, he always checked on my progress,” Pagliocca said. “That man cares. He’s part of why I’m here.”

‘I rediscovered myself’

With VA support, Pagliocca was able to secure full disability compensation, become a homeowner and begin a brand-new chapter in his life.

“The only things I had were a bag in one hand and a cage with two kittens in the other,” he added. “Yet I found peace. I discovered hope. I rediscovered myself.”

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.