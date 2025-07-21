Governor Abbott Announces Over $3.8 Million In Job Training Grants To Dallas College

TEXAS, July 21 - July 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced three Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant awards totaling more than $3.8 million to Dallas College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to help train students for specialized jobs. Through these grants, Dallas College will provide customized training to over 1,900 new and current workers at local businesses in high-demand occupations, including construction, manufacturing, engineering, and more.



“Investing in our workforce ensures that Texas employers have the talent they need to compete in the global arena,” said Governor Abbott. “The more than $3.8 million in grant funding will help train over 1,900 workers in the Dallas area for good-paying careers in high-demand industries. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with community colleges across the state to prepare hardworking Texans for the better job and bigger paycheck opportunities we provide in Texas.”



“Skills Development Fund grants equip hardworking Texans with the necessary training for high-demand jobs,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These grants will help Dallas College and its partners support local employers by training workers for occupations in fields like plumbing, manufacturing, and electrical engineering.”



Last Thursday, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards to representatives from Dallas College and local business partners during a ceremony held at Dallas College Coppell Center in Coppell.



The three SDF grants include:

$2,834,720 to train 1,452 workers across a consortium of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies.

$542,524 to train 312 workers across a consortium of manufacturing companies.

$459,920 to train 230 workers at Lockheed Martin Corporation for occupations in aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, manufacturing, and more.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,900 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 435,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.

