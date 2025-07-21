Submit Release
ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting July 17

Watch the full recap of the July 17, 2025 Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting in Coeur d'Alene.

Topics covered include: 2025-2030 mountain goat management plan, 2025-2026 sage-grouse seasons, duck hunter survey and zone changes, and more.

