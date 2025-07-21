Submit Release
Musings For Madie Inspires Readers to Embrace Life with Grace and Gratitude

Stephanie Malbasa shares heartfelt reflections and life-guiding wisdom through quotes that have shaped her journey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --



About The Book:
In Musings For Madie, author Stephanie Malbasa offers a collection of thoughtful reflections inspired by quotes that have illuminated her path through life. Written with love for her granddaughter Madie, this book is more than a personal memoir — it’s a legacy of hope, compassion, and resilience. Malbasa weaves together meaningful quotes with introspective commentary, inviting readers to slow down, reflect, and find beauty in both the ordinary and extraordinary moments of life. Each chapter serves as a gentle reminder to live fully, love deeply, and laugh often.

Key Highlights:
• A soul-stirring blend of personal experience and timeless wisdom
• Encourages readers to face life’s challenges with grace and gratitude
• Explores themes such as resilience, joy, loss, family, and spiritual reflection
• Ideal for those navigating transitions, seeking comfort, or desiring mindful inspiration
• A touching gift for mothers, grandmothers, and anyone needing a warm, thoughtful companion for life’s journey

About the Author:
Stephanie Malbasa has practiced law since 1979, and her career spans from owning a sailing school and charter business to co-founding a foundation dedicated to supporting those in need. A wife of fifty years, mother of forty-six, and grandmother of nineteen, she brings a lifetime of experience, compassion, and connection to her writing. Stephanie’s passions include reading, music, and above all, people. Musings For Madie reflects her deep desire to share the meaningful lessons that shaped her life, hoping they will guide others as they have guided her.

