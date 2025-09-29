Dan Brown Announces the Upcoming Release of The Gambian – A Gripping Tale of Survival, Memory, and Discovery

A thrilling literary journey from London to the depths of the Sahara Desert and the forgotten heart of West Africa.

MEXBOROUGH, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book:The Gambian follows Jack Crane, a British journalist drawn into a dangerous expedition centred on the mysterious Richat Structure, known as the Eye of the Sahara. What begins as an assignment quickly spirals into a fight for survival, as Jack finds himself confronting sandstorms, mirages, and the haunting remnants of forgotten histories. Along the way, he encounters Augustus, a Gambian traveller whose resilience and wisdom prove vital in a land where time and memory blur.Blending adventure, suspense, and historical depth, The Gambian explores not only the stark beauty and peril of the desert but also the human cost of survival, the scars of colonialism, and the stories hidden in places the world has tried to forget.Key Highlights:• A gripping story set across London, Mauritania, and The Gambia, weaving journalism, archaeology, and survival.• Explores themes of memory, resilience, and the human search for truth.• Introduces unforgettable characters, including Augustus, whose quiet strength shapes the narrative.• Richly atmospheric writing that immerses readers in the Sahara Desert and the River Gambia.• A thought-provoking exploration of forgotten villages and untold histories.About the Author:Dan Brown, 53, was born in County Durham and grew up in the northeast of England. From an early age, he travelled extensively with his family, developing a deep appreciation for diverse cultures and histories. Inspired by the discovery of a signed Rudyard Kipling book in his childhood home, Brown’s passion for storytelling has only grown with time. Now based in Doncaster, he continues to explore the world in search of new experiences and narratives, believing that stories outlast possessions.

