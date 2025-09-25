Terry L. Newbegin Releases New Book, The Unveiling of God, Exploring Self-Awareness and Consciousness

Terry L. Newbegin’s Profound New Book Awakens the ‘I AM’ Within and Challenges Traditional Religious Beliefs

LENOIR CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book: The Unveiling of God , The ‘I AM,’ Your Mind, Ego, and Consciousness by Terry L. Newbegin is a spiritual journey unlike any other—one that reveals long-hidden truths about divinity, self-awareness, and the ancient origins of consciousness. Far from being a religious text, this book is an invitation to question, awaken, and remember.From the Garden of Consciousness to the role of the Oversoul, from the illusion of sin to the true nature of God and the Goddess, Newbegin lifts the veil on centuries of theological dogma. He masterfully guides readers through their inner landscape to meet their Oversoul—the Christ within—who’s been waiting lifetimes to be discovered.Key Highlights:• Offers a radical reinterpretation of the Genesis story and the illusion of sin.• Reveals the forgotten truth of the divine feminine: the Goddess as the origin of all life.• Explores the purpose and function of ego, mind, and soul in human evolution.• Teaches deep breathing techniques to connect with the Oversoul.• Examines the duality of physicality and consciousness, unraveling religious conditioning.• Empowers readers to become conscious creators of their reality by aligning with their ‘I AM’ presence.About the Author:Terry L. Newbegin is a spiritual author and visionary teacher known for his transformative work on consciousness, soul awakening, and divine energy. A devoted student of Spirit for over four decades, Terry has written several books that challenge conventional thought and illuminate the path to self-realization. His wisdom comes not from theory but direct communication with his Oversoul and Ascended Masters. His mission is to help humanity remember its divine origin and awaken the dormant Christ within.

