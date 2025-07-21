Dr. Leonard Tau Joins Advisory Board of Dental Protection Group

Industry-leading consultant and author to support DPG’s mission of helping dental practices grow through smarter, more profitable warranties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dental Protection Group (DPG) is proud to announce that Dr. Leonard F. Tau, DMD , one of the most respected figures in dental consulting and reputation marketing, has joined its Advisory Board.Recognized for eight consecutive years as one of Dentistry Today’s top dental consultants, Dr. Tau brings a powerful combination of clinical experience, digital marketing expertise, and a passion for empowering dental professionals. As the former owner of the Pennsylvania Center for Dental Excellence in Philadelphia, and the current Director of the Dental Division at BirdEye, Dr. Tau has helped thousands of practices increase revenue, elevate their online reputations, and improve patient satisfaction.Dr. Tau is also the acclaimed author of Raving Patients and 100+ Tips to 100 5-Star Reviews in 100 Days, and the host of the Raving Patients podcast. His annual event, Supercharge Your Dental Practice, attracts dentists nationwide looking to scale their businesses through marketing and leadership excellence.“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Tau to the Advisory Board,” said Max Zanan, Co-Founder of Dental Protection Group. “His deep understanding of what drives patient trust and business growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand the reach of our dental and prosthetic warranty solutions.”“I’ve always believed in helping practices build lasting trust and value,” said Dr. Tau. “Joining DPG’s Advisory Board is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a model that directly improves patient satisfaction while boosting practice profitability.”With Dr. Tau’s guidance, Dental Protection Group continues its mission to modernize dental and prosthetic warranties — turning them into tools for retention, reviews, and long-term revenue.For more information about Dental Protection Group, visit www.dentalprotectiongroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.