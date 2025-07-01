PerfectFitOrtho™ Co-Founder Launches the Dental Industry’s First 'Hot-Takes-Style' Show: 'Hot Wings and Dental Things'

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The dental industry is about to get a little spicier.Jayson Hogan, Co-Founder and VP of PerfectFitOrtho™ , is shaking things up with a brand-new podcast series that’s equal parts laughs, insights, and sweat. “Hot Wings and Dental Things” is the first-ever hot sauce-fueled interview series built specifically for the dental and DSO space—and it’s unlike anything the industry has seen before.Inspired by the format of pop culture favorite Hot Ones, this not-so-serious show invites industry leaders to take the hot seat while working their way through wings drenched in increasingly spicy sauces. But this isn’t just about heat—it’s about heart.“I created Hot Wings and Dental Things to pull back the curtain and show the human side of the people leading this industry,” said Hogan. “We spend so much time talking numbers and titles—but I want to know what lights people up, what drives them, what they’ve learned along the way. And yeah, I want to see them sweat a little, too.”With a sharp sense of humor and a deep appreciation for the people behind the profession, Jay brings a fresh energy to every episode. The format is simple: eat, talk, and turn up the heat—both literally and metaphorically. Expect laughs, unexpected truths, and the kind of unfiltered conversations that rarely happen in conference ballrooms or clinical webinars.Hot Wings and Dental Things isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about connection. As someone who’s spent years building a system that supports GPs and DSOs, Hogan knows how important relationships are to creating real change. This show gives viewers the chance to see the minds behind the marketing, the people behind the partnerships.Stay tuned for episodes featuring standout voices from across the DSO, dental tech, vendor, and clinical leadership world.About Jayson Hogan:VP and Co-Founder of PerfectFitOrtho™, Jay is known in the dental world for his energy, big laugh, and even bigger vision for innovation that actually helps people. With a rare blend of business savvy and clinical understanding, he teamed up with Dr. A to build the one system designed specifically for DSOs and GPs—PerfectFitOrtho™, the first fully virtual, aligner-agnostic ortho platform. Built to support every step from consult to case completion, PFO was created to simplify ortho without sacrificing results. Because Jay believes the best systems are the ones that actually fit. Now, with Hot Wings and Dental Things, he’s building conversations that matter, too.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.