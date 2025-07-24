Synthesia Partners with Mux to Scale AI Video Generation for Global Enterprise Customers
United Kingdom-based Synthesia leverages Mux's developer-first video infrastructure to deliver tailored AI-generated content to enterprise customers worldwide
Synthesia uses AI to transform how businesses create video content, enabling thousands of enterprise customers to use AI avatars in automated video generation for learning and development, corporate communications, and personalized customer experiences. As demand for their AI video content exploded, Synthesia needed robust video infrastructure that could scale with their rapid growth while maintaining cost efficiency.
"AI enables quality video creation at a speed and scale that wasn't possible before. This has implications on our storage and delivery costs," said Jake Gillespie, Engineering Manager at Synthesia. "Mux was very proactive in making sure our costs were managed through features like cold storage and quality levels that allow us to optimize spend while delivering the right experience our users need."
Before partnering with Mux, Synthesia’s homegrown video solution quickly reached its limits as the company grew from research group to global SaaS platform. The challenges were multifaceted: AI-powered video generation creates significantly more content than traditional methods, enterprise customers expect consistent high-quality video performance globally, and high-volume content generation requires intelligent cost management without sacrificing quality. Synthesia needed to prioritize engineering resources on core AI innovation rather than video backend complexity.
"The developer experience with any tool is critical – the time that engineers spend on learning and implementing technology is paramount for moving quickly," said Gillespie. "With Mux, the simplicity and accessibility of the docs, and the way Mux makes the product available with very minimal barriers to entry, were really important for us getting up and running quickly. Mux fully takes care of the video workflow, allowing us to focus on everything that's uniquely valuable to Synthesia."
Through strategic partnership, Synthesia focuses on core AI video generation capabilities while Mux handles video infrastructure complexity. Synthesia leverages Mux's advanced features, including quality levels and cold storage, to meet AI video requirements at scale. Mux's Automatic Cold Storage proves especially valuable for Synthesia's learning and development customers who create training content accessed annually, delivering substantial cost savings for long-term content storage. Mux's comprehensive documentation and developer-friendly APIs enhance Synthesia’s engineering productivity to accelerate development from proof-of-concept to production. These same capabilities serve thousands of developers building video applications across industries.
As businesses increasingly adopt AI, the need for video infrastructure that can handle AI-scale demands becomes critical. Mux's video infrastructure platform powers video experiences for thousands of developers and companies, from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, handling billions of monthly views.
“AI video platforms like Synthesia need the best video infrastructure — high scale, global quality delivery, and intelligent cost optimization," said Jon Dahl, CEO at Mux. "Our developer-first platform is purpose-built for the dynamic, high-scale demands of AI-generated video, letting companies focus on innovation instead of managing complex workflows.”
Learn more about the Synthesia and Mux partnership here.
