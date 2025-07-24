Synthesia Partners with Mux to Scale AI Video Generation for Global Enterprise Customers

About

Mux is video infrastructure that makes it easy for development teams to build video into their products — quickly, reliably, and at global scale. Mux solves the hardest problems developers face when building video so they can focus on creating exceptional user experiences and less time drudging through things like encoder documentation and complex technical details. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). Learn more at www.mux.com

